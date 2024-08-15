Weather Report: Partly sunny with a few brief scattered light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Thursday, August 15, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, generally fair conditions will persist across the island chain as the Atlantic high will be dominant. A tropical wave analyzed along 54W will begin to affect Barbados and the southern Windward islands overnight. Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated as well as light to moderate showers.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with scattered light to moderate showers and a medium chance of isolated thunderstorms.