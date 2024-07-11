Weather Report: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Thursday, July 11, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, dryer conditions are forecast across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean as the ridge pattern regains dominance.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.