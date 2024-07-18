Weather Report: Partly cloudy to cloudy, brief scattered showers

Weather Report: Partly cloudy to cloudy, brief scattered showers
A tropical wave will begin to affect Barbados and the region generating cloudy skies and showers with a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, July 18, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a tropical wave will begin to affect Barbados and the region generating cloudy skies and showers with a low chance of isolated thunderstorms. Model guidance suggests that the heaviest shower activity is expected across Barbados and the southern portion of the region.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

