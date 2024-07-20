Weather Report: Mostly sunny

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, July 20, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the Atlantic high-pressure system will rebuild across the region as the lower-level atmosphere dries out. Partly sunny and warm conditions are in store for the eastern Caribbean.

Morning

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny

Night

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mostly clear with isolated light showers.