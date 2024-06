Here is the weather report for today, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) today, the ridge pattern will continue to be dominant across the region with mostly fair and slightly hazy conditions expected.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.