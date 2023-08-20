Weather Report – Moisture trailing tropical wave Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 21/22W south of 20N moving west at 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 38W south of 22N moving west at 10 knots. There is also a low-pressure center associated with the wave near 17N 37W.

Tropical Depression #6 located 16N 52W.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 63W south of 17N moving westward around 5 to 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 83W south of 24N moving westward around 10 knots.

Recap

Overnight, the tropical wave analyzed along 63W (0600UTC) affected Barbados and the region. The night was characterized by cloudiness, scattered light to heavy showers, periods of rain as well as scattered thunderstorm activity.

At the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) headquarters in Charnocks, Christ Church, cloudy and wet conditions dominated, with 12mm of rainfall measured overnight. Across the island, a maximum overnight accumulation of 21.6mm was recorded near Bridgetown, St Michael.

The tropical wave also generated similar cloudy and wet weather across the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Across Guyana, a surface to mid-level convergent pattern triggered showers, cloudy skies and thunderstorms similar to those experienced by the majority of the eastern Caribbean, while in contrast, Suriname and French Guiana were mostly fair as a ridge pattern was dominant.

Winds across the region were generally moderate to strong with the maximum speed recorded across the region overnight, being a gust measuring 43 knots, here in Barbados.

Seas remained moderate in open water peaking near 2.5m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

The tropical wave analyzed near 63W, at 0600UTC, will no longer be directly affecting Barbados and the island chain, however, trailing equatorial moisture in conjunction with upper-level divergence, will maintain cloudy skies, scattered light to heavy showers, periods of rain, and isolated thunderstorms across the region.

As the night progresses a gradual improvement in conditions is expected over Barbados and the southern Windward Islands. A weak, surface to mid-level ridge pattern will regain dominance tonight.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered light to heavy showers, periods of rain and some isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Marine

Morning

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ).

Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions as well as above-normal swell heights where extreme caution should be taken.

Night

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Temperatures

Max/Min Temps: 30/25