Weather report – Model shows TS to skirt east of North Lesser Antilles Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Friday, October 20, 2023.

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

Model guidance suggests that Tropical Storm Tammy is likely to skirt just to the east of the northern Lesser Antilles. A gradual deterioration in weather conditions is expected as the day progresses.Cloudy to overcast conditions with occasional heavy to violent showers, scattered thunderstorms and tropical storm force winds are expected mostly across the Leeward and northern Windward by afternoon.

Rainfall accumulation of up to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches is possible. There is the likelihood of these rainfall events producing isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Storm surge could likely result in raised water levels and high swells which could result in life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Tammy is forecast to be at or near hurricane intensity near the Leeward Islands tonight and Saturday. Across Barbados and the southern Lesser Antilles, feeder bands from Tammy are expected to create unstable weather conditions generating cloudy periods with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Gusty winds near showers are likely.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A Storm Watch Remains in Effect for Barbados.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered light to moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Tropical Storm Tammy will continue affecting the island chain.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Winds

Morning

Winds Across Barbados: Possible Storm force west-southwesterly to southerly winds at around 65 km/h (40 mph) and decreasing.

Forecast Confidence: 40%

Night

Winds Across Barbados: Strong easterly to south-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 55 km/h (22 to 34 mph) and increasing.

Forecast Confidence: 60%

Marine

Morning

General Swell Information: Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft) and increasing.A small craft warning and high surf advisory remains in effect.

The small craft warning was not downgraded to an advisory at 6am today.

Night

General Swell Information: Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft) and increasing.