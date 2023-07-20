Weather Report: Mix of sunshine, scattered showers predicted Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, July 19, 2021.

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

The shear line will slowly weaken as the ridge pattern rebuilds. However, some cloudiness and showers will persist across Barbados and the southern Windwards. Elsewhere, a ridge pattern will be the dominant feature and conditions will be generally fair.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/25

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms

Night

Synopsis: Surface to low-level confluence will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light to moderate showers.

Dust haze

Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

St Lucia Met Office

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy, with a few showers over the Leeward and northern Windward Islands. Over the central Windwards and areas further south, partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, will continue to generate cloudiness with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the southern half of the Lesser Antilles, during the forecast period.

A plume of Saharan dust will cause a reduction in visibility and air quality over the Eastern Caribbean region for the next few days.

A tropical wave located over the western Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h. This wave is expected to affect our region from late today into Thursday.

Another tropical wave located over the far eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.