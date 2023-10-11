Weather Report – Mix of sunshine, clear skies and clouds Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave was introduced near 20W south of 13N moving west at 5 to 10 knots

Barbados Meteorological Services Recap

A deep-layer ridge pattern was the dominant feature across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean overnight.

In addition, a relatively dry and stable atmosphere remained over the region. As a result, mostly fair skies were observed across Barbados, the Leewards, the northern Windwards, and the central Windward Islands.

Meanwhile, a band of weak surface to low-level convergence generated partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with brief scattered light to moderate showers over the southern Windwards.

No rainfall was recorded at the Charnocks, Christ Church station nor across the remainder of the island.

Further south, Trinidad and Tobago as well as the Guianas were under the influence of the previously mentioned ridge pattern. A dry and stable atmosphere over this region allowed for fair to partly cloudy skies with only a few isolated showers.

Winds across the region were generally light to moderate with a maximum of 11 knots recorded in St Lucia and 13 knots here in Barbados.

Seas were slight to moderate in open water with northerly swells peaking near 2.0m.

Outlook

Weak low-level confluence embedded within the surface to low-level ridge pattern is expected to trigger occasional cloudiness with a few brief scattered showers, mainly across northern islands along with Barbados, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Elsewhere, mostly dry and stable conditions are forecast.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers during the early part of the night.