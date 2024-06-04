Weather Report: Mix of clear skies and clouds, scattered light showers Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The axis of a tropical wave drifted over Barbados and the southern Windwards during the early morning.

Here is the weather report for today, Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) today, the axis of a tropical wave drifted over Barbados and the southern Windwards during the early morning. However, trailing moisture and instability moving northwards across the chain will maintain cloudy to overcast skies, scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain, and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region.

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

