Weather Report – Mid to upper-level instability affecting island Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather report for Barbados for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The outlook according to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS):

The upper-level divergence associated with an upper-level trough will continue to generate cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of showers, periods of rain and thunderstorm activity across the region.

Temperature

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/23

Rainfall

Today

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tropical waves

Two tropical waves are being monitored at 2am, June 28

A tropical wave was analyzed along 65W south of 17N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 34/35W south of 13N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

St Lucia Met Office

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Generally skies, with periods of rain, scattered moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave and low level trough , will continue to cause unstable conditions over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.