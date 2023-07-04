Weather Report: Mid-level trough affecting island, brief light showers Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather for Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2pm, July 3)

Two tropical waves approaching from the East. The first of which is expected to affect the island from around Friday, July 7, 2023.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 30/33W south of 12N moving west at 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 19W south of 12N moving west at 10 knots.

Two tropical waves beyond Barbados now.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 80W south of 17N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 59W south of 16N moving west at 15 to 20 knots

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

A surface to low-level ridge will gradually build across the island chain. This will allow for fair conditions across the Leeward Islands.

Across Barbados and the Windwards, the presence of the ridge will allow for drying of the lower atmosphere. However, a mid-level trough is likely to induce mid-level cloud development across the southern islands. Shower activity will however be limited.

Dust haze

During this time, today, July 4, a layer of Saharan Dust haze will be noticeable across the region.

Temperatures

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/25.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A mid-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers

St Lucia Met Office

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Cloudy to overcast at times with moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Windward Islands and areas further south. Elsewhere, fair and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave, will continue to cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms over the central and southern portions of the Eastern Caribbean region, during the forecast period.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next seven (7) days.

T&T Met Office

Variably cloudy and windy morning with few lingering showers and the low to medium (30% to 40%) chance of a heavier shower or thunderstorm.

Improvement is expected by late afternoon despite the isolated shower.

Gusty winds in excess of 60km/hr and street flooding are likely near heavy downpours.