Weather Report: Max of 29 degrees Celsius, few showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, January 29, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Eastern Caribbean Summary, a surface to low-level trough affected the eastern Caribbean overnight. While cloudy skies and showers were concentrated mostly over the Leeward Islands during the early part of the night, conditions gradually became occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers across Barbados and the Windward Islands.

Here in Barbados, despite much of the shower activity as shown from radar imagery remaining offshore, between 1.0mm to 12.0mm of rainfall was recorded at stations across the island. At the BMS headquarters in Charnocks 0.2mm of rainfall was recorded.

Across the Guianas, an influx of low-level moisture attributed to cloudy skies and scattered showers across Suriname and French Guiana. Across Guyana however, conditions were comparatively drier with mostly fair skies prevailing overnight.

Winds

Wind speeds were in the range of 10 to 15 knots across the island with gusts of up to 27 knots reported here in Barbados during an isolated moderate shower.

Seas

Seas remain slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking at 2.0m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

Today

Weak low-level confluence on the southwestern periphery of the ridge will generate occasionally cloudy skies with a few scattered showers the island chain during the day.

Overnight, much of this activity is expected to be concentrated across the Leewards and northern Windwards, with conditions becoming fair to partly cloudy across Barbados and the remainder of the island chain.

Rainfall:

Morning

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers at first, becoming a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated showers by afternoon.

Night

Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy.

Temperature:

Barbados Forecast Temps:

Max of 29

Min of 22