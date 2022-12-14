Weather Report: Low of 22 degrees Celsius expected Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Here is the weather report for Barbados for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather discussion

Trailing moisture and instability associated with a surface trough along with low to mid-level instability triggered cloudy to overcast skies, brief showers and periods of rain across Barbados, the Windwards and the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Here at Charnocks, 1.3mm of rainfall was recorded overnight while rainfall accumulations across the island ranged from 0.4mm to 4.6mm.

The Leewards remained under the influence of the ridge pattern with fair to partly cloudy skies observed.

Further south across the Guianas, conditions improved across the coastal regions while conditions remained dry and stable across the remainder of the region.

Winds across the region were light to moderate peaking at 15 knots in Barbados. Seas were moderate in open water with northeasterly swells peaking near 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers were asked to exercise caution especially, on western coasts.

Weather Outlook

Today: Some mid-level moisture and instability will continue to generate generally cloudy skies along with brief showers across Barbados and the Windwards. However, conditions will begin to improve as the ridge pattern rebuilds overnight. Elsewhere, a ridge pattern will remain dominant and conditions will be mostly fair.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22.

Weather forecast

Morning

Synopsis: Mid-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with a few brief showers and periods of light rain.

Winds

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Night

Synopsis: A surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will begin to rebuild across the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief light showers.

Winds

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

