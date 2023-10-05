Weather Report: Lightning off Barbados as tropical wave affects island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 58W south of 13N moving W at 15 to 20 knots. A tropical wave was analyzed along 35W south of 15N moving W at 15 to 20 knots.

Overnight Recap

Barbados and the region were affected by a tropical wave whose convection remains disjointed or disorganized. Lightning was seen throughout the night over open water for Barbados, however, a few isolated thunderstorms were recorded for the region.

Light to moderate showers under cloudy skies were also expereienced as the wave started to impact the eastern Caribbean.

Trinidad and Tobago also experienced similar conditions as the wave approached the region.

At the Barbados Meteorological Services headquarters at Charnocks, Christ Church, 0.9mm of rainfall was recorded, while an island-wide maximum 3.6mm was recorded near Mount Stepney, St Andrew.

The Guianas saw partly cloudy skies as a ridge was dominant there.

Winds across the region were light to moderate peaking at 21knots in Barbados, where a sustained gust of 31knots was also recorded.

Seas were slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking 2.0m.

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

The tropical wave analyzed along 58W will be affecting Barbados and the region where cloudy skies, scattered light to heavy showers and possible thunderstorms are likely to be produced.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy at times with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms

Night

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional brief scattered light showers.