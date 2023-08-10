Weather Report: Light to moderate morning showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 73W south of 24N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 63W south of 15N moving west at 10 knots.

Recap

As the tropical wave at 63W continued across the Caribbean Sea throughout the night, the southerly wind flow trailing its axis produced a convergent pattern across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean which triggered light to heavy shower activity across the region.

Additionally, a few pockets of thunderstorm activity were observed mainly around the islands of Grenada and Antigua & Barbuda.

For Barbados specifically, most of the heavy shower activity remained just east of the island throughout the night. Nonetheless, 6.0 mm was recorded at Charnocks while maximums of 14.4 mm, 12.0 mm, 7.6 mm and 11.2 mm were reported from the north, south, east and west of the island respectively.

A similar wind flow and weather pattern was observed across Trinidad and Tobago minus the thunderstorm activity. In contrast, a dehydrated atmosphere across the Guianas produced mostly fair weather conditions overnight.

Winds across the region were light to moderate, peaking at 13 knots in St Kitts and St Marteen while reaching a maximum of 11 knots here in Barbados.

Seas were slight to moderate with swells peaking near 1.5m in open water.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

The Atlantic high-pressure system will become dominant across Barbados and the region.

For Barbados, following a few light to moderate showers during the morning session, a fair evening is anticipated.

Temperatures

Max/Min Temps: 33/24

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few light to moderate showers

Night

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers