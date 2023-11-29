Weather Report – Isolated light showers predicted Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Barbados Meteorological Services Overnight Recap:

The Atlantic high-pressure system was the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean.

A measure of stability associated with the aforementioned feature ensured cloud development was shallow and shower activity was generally light. It should be noted however, that BMS’ radar did detect a few moderate echoes throughout the night.

No rainfall was recorded at the Charnocks, Christ Church station with the highest accumulation across the island being 2.2mm near Welches, St Thomas.

Further south, across Trinidad and Tobago, an area of low-level convergence sparked a few showers across there. Across the Guianas, cloudiness with a few showers gave way to clearer skies as a ridge pattern was dominant overnight.

Winds

Wind speeds across the region were generally light to moderate with speeds peaking at 15 knots at the BMS headquarters in Charnocks, Christ Church as well as St Lucia.

Marine

Sea conditions were slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking near 1.5m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

A deep-layered western Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature allowing for mostly dry and stable weather conditions.

Rainfall

Morning

The Atlantic high-pressure system is dominant.

General Forecast: Sunny with brief isolated light showers.

Night

A weak surface to low-level shear line will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with brief isolated light showers.