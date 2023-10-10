Weather Report – Instability with ridge could bring showers tonight Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 81W south of 17N moving W at 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 28W embedded in the monsoon.

Overnight Recap

Across Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and Martinique, occasional light to moderate showers were observed as a shallow band of cloud associated with a confluent pattern moved across these islands.

At the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) headquarters in Charnock, Christ Church, 8.5mm of rainfall was measured with maximum accumulations of 19.4mm and 14.2mm near Church Village, St Philip, and Boarded Hall, St George, respectively.

As for the remainder of the region, a ridge pattern allowed for fair skies to be enjoyed.

Further south, Trinidad and Tobago along with the Guianas, the ridge pattern was also dominant, with fair to partly cloudy skies with a few light showers observed.

Winds across the region were generally light to moderate with a maximum of 16 knots recorded in St Lucia.

Seas were smooth to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 2.0m.

Related Article

Outlook

The central Atlantic high will be the dominant synoptic feature across the eastern Caribbean.

The northern portion of the region will be clear and sunny until evening when an increase in cloudiness is expected.

The central and southern islands will experience a few scattered showers throughout the morning into the afternoon as a result of a line of confluence (instability) with the ridge.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.