Weather report: Excess rainfall alert ahead of tropical wave Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services are cautioning Barbadians and visitors on island to expect showers today, August 11, 2022.

August 11

The tail-end of a shear line continues to affect the Windward islands producing light to moderate showers under partly cloudy to cloudy skies. By late afternoon, a ridge pattern will briefly regain dominance, allowing for an improvement in weather conditions. Meanwhile, a tropical wave analyzed near 51/52W will be approaching the region.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/24

Morning

Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast:

Northwestern and Western Districts: Mix of sunshine and clouds becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers.

Elsewhere: A mix of sunshine and clouds with scattered brief light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mostly clear at first, becoming cloudy with the occasional scattered light showers towards daybreak.

August 12

The tropical wave along 51/52W is forecast to affect the region. Current model guidance suggests that activity associated with this feature is more likely to affect Barbados, the central and southern Windward Islands. Cloudy to overcast skies, light to moderate showers and thunderstorms can be expected.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/23

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.