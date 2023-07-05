Weather Report: Dust plume present, Tropical Wave approaching tonight Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather report for today, Thursday, July 6, 2023, and Friday, July 7, 2023.

Tropical waves (Locations as of 2am, July 6)

A tropical wave was repositioned along 79/80W south of 18N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed tilted along 51W 16N to 55W 6N moving west at 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 35W south of 18N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Thursday, July 6

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

A deep-layered western Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. In addition, a layer of Saharan dust haze will remain across the region. As a result, mostly dry and stable weather conditions can be expected. Overnight, the tropical wave currently (060900 UTC) tilted along 49/52W between 16N through 8N will approach Barbados and the southern Windwards.

Rainfall forecast

Morning/Afternoon

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Dust haze

Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Temperatures

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/25

Friday, July 7

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

The tropical wave will drift across the southern Windwards and eventually the central and northern Windwards due to its NE through SW tilt. At the same time, a TUTT moving eastwards across the northern portion of the island chain is likely to provide a marginal chance for enhanced convection as it interacts with the wave. As a result, a transition from fair conditions during the morning session to cloudy skies, scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain, and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms is forecast during the afternoon.

Rainfall forecast

Morning/Afternoon

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Fair at first becoming, mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional brief scattered moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional brief scattered moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24

St Lucia Met Office

24-Hour TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK (issued July 6 at 6am)

Patches of low-level clouds drifting along an easterly wind flow will cause a few widely scattered showers over the Lesser Antilles during the forecast period.

A plume of Saharan dust will continue to cause a reduction in shower activity, visibility and air quality over the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. This wave is expected to affect our region by tomorrow.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next seven (7) days.