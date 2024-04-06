Weather Report: Dry and stable, limited showers predicted Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Dry and stable, limited showers predicted Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, April 7, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the eastern Caribbean. The environment is anticipated to remain dry and stable where limited shower activity will be observed.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm.

Night

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

See also

General Forecast: Partly cloudy