Weather Report: Cloudy with sunny periods, scattered light showers

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Saturday Aug 24

A trough will affect the southern portion of the region.

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

Here is the weather report for today, Saturday, August 24, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a trough will affect the southern portion of the region. Moisture is however confined across Trinidad and Tobago for much of the day and as a result, showers and thunderstorms are forecast in that area. For Barbados and the Windwards, moisture will be advected northward from late evening. With increasing moisture levels into the night, shower activity will also become increasingly likely.

Morning

Synopsis: A trough system is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A trough system will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

