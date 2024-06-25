Weather Report: Cloudy with sunny periods, light to moderate showers

Weather Report: Cloudy with sunny periods, light to moderate showers
Tuesday Jun 25

30°C
Surface to mid-level moisture trailing the tropical wave will continue to affect Barbados and the Windwards.

Rosemary Forde

6 hrs ago

Here is the weather report for today, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, surface to mid-level moisture trailing the tropical wave will continue to affect Barbados and the Windwards maintaining cloudy skies and occasional shower activity. Overnight, a gradual decrease in low-level moisture across the Windwards will lead to an improvement in weather conditions as the ridge slowly rebuilds across the Windwards. On the other hand, the Leeward islands will remain under fair to partly cloudy skies with a few light isolated showers as the ridge remains dominant.

Morning

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

