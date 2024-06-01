Weather Report: Cloudy with sunny periods, brief scattered showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, June 1, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a tropical wave tracked along 56W will become even more difficult to locate within the southeasterly wind flow. Moisture associated with the tropical wave will trigger light to moderate showers across the island chain.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional brief scattered light showers.