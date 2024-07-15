Weather Report: Cloudy with scattered moderate showers, thunderstorms

Weather Report: Cloudy with scattered moderate showers, thunderstorms
A trough system is affecting the island.

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, July 15, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, occasional cloudy conditions and scattered moderate showers will persist throughout the day. 

Overnight, the tropical wave analyzed along 50W will be approaching the island chain. 

The wave is disorganized in structure with the heaviest shower activity likely to pass to the south of Barbados.

Morning

General Forecast: Cloudy with scattered moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms at first, with improvement towards afternoon.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

