Weather Report: Cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers

A trough system will continue affecting the island

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a trough system will be supported by upper divergence which will give rise to isolated thunderstorms as well as moderate to heavy shower activity. The northern portion of the region will be under a ridge pattern as fair conditions are forecast.

Morning

Synopsis: A trough system will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A trough system will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

The singer, 30, posted a photo of a baby’s foot