Weather Report: Cloudy with occasional scattered showers

6 min read
Tuesday Jul 23

27°C
Barbados News

Unstable conditions will be affecting the island ahead of a tropical wave.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the aforementioned low-level trough is expected to gradually push northwards over the remainder of the Windwards. Model data suggests the mid to upper levels over the southern Windwards will become more moist and unstable, leading to an increase in shower activity across these islands. Over the extreme northern Leewards, a ridge pattern will be the dominant feature and mostly fair skies are forecast.

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a medium chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island ahead of a tropical wave.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a medium chance of isolated thunderstorms.

