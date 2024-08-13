Weather Report: Cloudy to overcast skies, bursts of intense showers

Here is the weather report for today, Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, Tropical Storm Ernesto is forecast to continue on a westward track across the Leewards. Cloudy to overcast skies with bursts of intense showers, scattered thunderstorms, and tropical storm-force winds are expected across the Leewards and northern Windwards.

Morning

Synopsis: Feeder Bands associated with Tropical Storm Ernesto are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with scattered heavy to intense showers and a medium chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with occasional scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms during the early night with gradual improvement after.