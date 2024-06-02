Weather Report: Cloudy to overcast, occasional widespread showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Sunday, June 2, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) today, moisture levels will remain elevated across the region as instability behind the wave continues to generate scattered shower activity. Current analysis indicates that the mid to upper-level instability will increase over the region leading to the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms.

Afternoon

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional widespread light to heavy showers, rain and a medium chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.