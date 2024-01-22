Weather Report: Cloudy skies, light to moderate showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, January 23.

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

Today from 6 am: Cloudy at times with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight From 6 pm: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecast: Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecast: Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.

Eastern Caribbean Summary:

The eastern Caribbean as well as Trinidad and Tobago all were impacted similarly by the Atlantic high-pressure system and the low-level cloud patches within it that brought light to moderate showers to the area. The duration of much of the shower activity was brief, but not before bringing with it gusty winds and brisk wind speeds as a result of a tightened pressure gradient. The Guianas were too under the influence of the Atlantic high-pressure system as a mix of cloudy periods and clear skies were observed.

Conditions remain breezy across the island chain with winds peaking at 26 knots. Gusts of up to 37 knots were reported here in Barbados throughout the night accompanying shower activity. Sea conditions remain moderate in open water with swells of 2.0m to 2.5m.