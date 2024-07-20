Weather Report: Cloudy periods with a few scattered light showers

Weather Report: Cloudy periods with a few scattered light showers
A shear line will be affecting the island.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, July 21, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a shear line will develop across Barbados and the central Windwards creating cloudy skies. Model data indicates the possibility of light to moderate showers and light rain. Another shear line is expected to trigger some shower activity across the Leeward islands.

Morning

General Forecast: Cloudy periods with a few scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

The visitors