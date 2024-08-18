Weather Report: Clear skies and clouds, brief scattered light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Sunday, August 18, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a tropical wave currently analyzed along 58W will begin to affect the region. Model data suggests moisture associated with this wave will be confined to the lower levels, Despite that, occasional cloudy skies with a few light to moderate showers are likely as it traverses the island chain.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.