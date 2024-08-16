Weather Report: Clear skies and clouds, brief isolated showers

Here is the weather report for today, Friday, August 16, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, as the tropical wave moves westward, convergence behind the wave axis will maintain the possibility for a few light to moderate showers across the Windward Islands.

Overnight, Barbados will see a gradual improvement in weather as a ridge pattern rebuilds with drier atmospheric conditions.

Morning

Synopsis: The tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge will re-build across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief isolated light showers.