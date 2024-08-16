Weather Report: Clear skies and clouds, brief isolated showers

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Clear skies and clouds, brief isolated showers
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Crop Over Recap; Local artistes shine at Tipsy Music Festival

Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

Friday Aug 16

27°C
Barbados News

The tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

Here is the weather report for today, Friday, August 16, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, as the tropical wave moves westward, convergence behind the wave axis will maintain the possibility for a few light to moderate showers across the Windward Islands.

Overnight, Barbados will see a gradual improvement in weather as a ridge pattern rebuilds with drier atmospheric conditions.

Morning

Synopsis: The tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge will re-build across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief isolated light showers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Barbados News

MOH: Increased surveillance for Mpox

Barbados News

Ministry Of Health declares dengue outbreak over

More From

Barbados News

BLA temporarily suspends printing of driving license cards

Customers’ trident identification cards will be updated to reflect the renewed status of their driving licences on payment with the BRA.

See also

Barbados News

Mighty Grynner Highway to close for CARIFTA Championships

The Highway will be closed to traffic from the roundabout at the bottom of University Hill, to the traffic lights at the junction with Fontabelle.

Barbados News

Ministry Of Health declares dengue outbreak over

Clinicians urged to be on the lookout for the signs and symptoms of dengue fever

World News

Trinity Clarke excellence concert cancelled

“We regret to inform you that the Trinity Clarke excellence concert has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control…”

Entertainment

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Lifted on the Beach promoter DJ Jus Jay glad to be a part of the Crop Over revolution.

Barbados News

MOH: Increased surveillance for Mpox

Physicians encouraged to test according to protocol and notify the Ministry of Health and Wellness of suspected cases