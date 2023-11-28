Weather Report – Brief light isolated showers predicted Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Overnight Recap

The Atlantic high-pressure system was the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean.

A mostly drying mid to upper-level environment was observed. Despite this, a few isolated showers prevailed near Welchman Hall, St Thomas. A weakening surface to low-level trough continued to generate unsettled weather conditions across the northern Windwards. Some isolated showers under occasionally cloudy skies were observed.

Further south, across Trinidad and Tobago, mostly fair conditions were experienced as the Atlantic high-pressure system was the dominant feature.

Surface to low-level confluence triggered some moderate showers across Suriname and French Guyana, while Guyana was under a ridge pattern. Mainly fair conditions prevailed.

Winds

Wind speeds across the region were generally light to moderate with speeds peaking at 15 knots recorded at the BMS headquarters in Charnocks, Christ Church, as well as St Lucia.

Marine

Sea conditions were slight to moderate in open waters with northerly swells peaking near 1.5m.

Eastern Outlook

The Atlantic high-pressure system will remain dominant across Barbados and the southern Windward islands.

Generally fair skies with a few brief passing showers are likely.

The Windwards and southern Leewards will continue to be impacted by a low-level trough where light to moderate showers are expected.

Rainfall

Morning

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with brief isolated light showers.

Night

The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with brief isolated light showers.