Weather Report – Brief isolated showers from low-level clouds Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, November 20, 2023.

There are no tropical waves being monitored at this time.

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Recap

The Atlantic high-pressure system remained the dominant feature overnight and a few low-level cloud patches triggered brief showers.

At the BMS headquarters at Charnocks, no rainfall was recorded overnight and rainfall accumulations maximized at 5.0mm across the island. Similar weather conditions were observed across Trinidad and Tobago.

Further south, across the Guianas, a deep layered ridge pattern was dominant and conditions were mostly dry and stable.

Wind speeds across the region were light to moderate, peaking at 18 knots in St Lucia and 16 knots in Barbados.

Sea conditions were moderate to rough in open waters with swells peaking near 2.5m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook for Today

The Atlantic high-pressure system will remain the dominant feature across the region and a few low-level cloud patches will trigger brief light showers.

Overnight, a shear line will be approaching the Leewards.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Temperatures

Max Temps: 31

Min Temps: 24