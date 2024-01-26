Weather Report: Breaks of sunshine, with brief showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, January 27.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, residents can expect showers throughout the day.

From Today 6 am

Synopsis: A shearline is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

From Tonight 6 pm

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine

Small craft advisory in effect.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A small craft advisory is in effect for above-normal swell heights.

Eastern Caribbean Summary:

A zonally oriented shear line generated cloudy skies and showers across Barbados and the central Windwards. Here at Charnocks, 0.7mm of rainfall was recorded overnight while rainfall accumulations ranged from 0.4mm to 13.0mm.

As for the remainder of the region and the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, a ridge pattern was dominant a few low-level cloud patches streamed across the islands with brief passing showers.

Farther south, across the Guianas conditions improved as the night progressed and a more dry and stable pattern prevailed.

Winds across the region were generally moderate to breezy, peaking around 20 knots in Barbados with a maximum gust of 35 knots occurring with shower activity. Sea conditions were moderate to rough in open waters with swells peaking just over 3.0m. A Small-Craft Advisory is in effect for Barbados for above-normal swell heights.