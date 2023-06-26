Weather Report: Approaching tropical wave affecting Barbados Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather for Tuesday, June 27, 2023:

Two tropical waves being monitored by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

At 2pm, June 26, a tropical wave was analyzed along 56W south of 16N moving west at 15 to 20 knots. While another tropical wave was introduced along 21/22W south of 13N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Last night, a tropical wave (56W,16N), in combination with a favourable upper-level pattern associated with an upper-level trough, will generate cloudy to overcast skies, showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms across the region.

Today, Tuesday, June 27:

Outlook

Moisture and instability trailing the tropical wave along with the favourable upper-level pattern will continue to generate unsettled conditions across the region.

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain and a very slight chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Tonight

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain and a very slight chance of scattered thunderstorms.

St Lucia Met Office

Tropical Weather Outlook

Weak unstable conditions associated with a low-level trough and an approaching tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers and possibly thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected in the Tropical Atlantic during the next 7 days