Weather Report: Another tropical wave approaching the island

Here is the weather report for today, Monday, June 24, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a deep-layered north central Atlantic high-pressure system with a center near 32N44W at 240900 UTC will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean.

In addition, a relatively dry atmosphere will remain over the region. As a result, mostly fair weather conditions are anticipated during the morning and afternoon sessions.

Just after sunset a tropical wave with an axis presently (at 240600 UTC) near 50W will approach and begin to affect Barbados and the southern Windward Islands producing cloudy skies, scattered light to moderate showers, and possible thunderstorms. As for the remainder of the island chain, a ridge will be dominant allowing for mostly dry and stable weather conditions.

Morning

Synopsis: Another tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.