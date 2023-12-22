Weather Report: A few heavy to intense showers likely Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Friday, December 22, 2023:

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

Model data depicted surface to low-level moisture on the southwestern periphery of a building surface to low-level ridge pattern positioned across Barbados and the southern Windward Islands. In addition, some drying out was noticeable at the lower mid to upper-level environment over the region. As a result a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated showers were experienced over the above mentioned areas.

Further south over Trinidad and Tobago a low-level trough over Trinidad produced a few isolated thunderstorms offshore of the island. However, rainfall was sparse. Over the Guianas. a surface to low-level confluent pattern coupled with a marginally favourable upper-level diffluent pattern generated a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Winds across the region were generally calm to light and peaking at 14 knots in St. Lucia and 8 knots here at Charnocks in Christ Church. Sea conditions were moderate in open waters with northerly swells ranging from 1.5m to 2.5m.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/22.

Rainfall:

Morning

Synopsis: A shearline is affecting Barbados.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few heavy to intense showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.

Marine

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Wind

Gentle easterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph) and decreasing