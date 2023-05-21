Weather forecast: Upper-level trough is affecting the island Loop Barbados

Update:7: 15am, May 22, 2023

Here is the updated weather report for today, Monday, May 22, 2023.

The Atlantic High-Pressure System will continue to generate moderate easterly winds over the Eastern Caribbean region, during the next few days.Low-level clouds moving with the wind flow will produce some scattered showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A trough system together with an upper-level jet stream is expected to cause cloudiness, showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the region from Monday.

Weather forecast

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: An upper-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and a low chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: An upper-level trough will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent widely scattered light to moderate showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

The combination of an upper trough and weak low-level convergence will bring cloudy to overcast skies, moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Projected rainfall accumulations for Barbados range from 12mm to 25mm (1/2 in to 1 in). Similar activity will be felt across the southern Windwards, especially Grenada and St. Vincent. The remainder of the Windwards will gradually be affected with a few showers whilst the northern portion of the region will be under the thumb of the Atlantic high-pressure system.

Original article below:

[Original story: 8:28 am, May 21, 2023]

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, May 21, and Monday, May 22, 2023.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, showers are predicted and winds are expected to fall off.

Sunday, May 21

Morning

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Winds Across Barbados: Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.

Forecast Confidence: 80%

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers, rain and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Winds Across Barbados: Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.

Monday, May 22

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered moderate to heavy showers, rain and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Winds Across Barbados: Gentle easterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph) and decreasing.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers, rain and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Winds Across Barbados: Light east-southeasterly to south-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 10 km/h (12 to 6 mph) and decreasing.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

Sunday

Surface to low-level confluence will continue to affect Barbados along with the central and southern Windward islands. However, overnight the combination of a mid to upper-level trough to the west of the region with an upper-level jet over the area in conjunction with an abundance of increasing moisture throughout the atmosphere will generate cloudy to overcast skies, scattered moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly over Barbados, the southern and central Windward Islands. While over the remainder of the region, the ridge will remain the dominant feature with a few brief showers under fair to partly cloudy skies.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/24.

Monday

No significant change in weather conditions from the previous day is expected.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24.

Saint Lucia Met Office weather summary

Today: Surface to low level confluence will continue to affect Barbados along with the central and southern Windward islands. However, overnight the combination of a mid to upper level trough to the west of the region with an upper-level jet over the area in conjunction with an abundance of increasing moisture throughout the atmosphere will generate cloudy to overcast skies, scattered moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly over Barbados, the southern and central Windward Islands. While over the remainder of the region, the ridge will remain the dominant feature with a few brief showers under fair to partly cloudy skies.

Monday: No significant change in weather conditions from the previous day is expected.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24.over the region from Monday.