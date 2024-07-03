Weather conditions improve: Flash Flood Warning discontinued

The Barbados Metorological Services (BMS) has downgraded the current Flash Flood Warning to a Flash Flood Watch.

This Flash-Flood Watch was issued at 10.30am, today, Wednesday, July 3, 2024 and will be terminated at 6pm today, or sooner if conditions warrant.

The tropical wave will continue to affect Barbados bringing light to moderate showers with occasional gusty winds, with a gradual improvement in conditions this afternoon into tonight.

The tropical wave of interest brought moderate to violent showers across Barbados throughout the morning. Rainfall accumulations of in excess of 2 inches were observed across much of the island with isolated higher amounts near 3 inches. Further rainfall accumalations of up to 1 inch is likely in the next few hours.

What persons should expect

Runoff from higher elevations. Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast-moving water flows.Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable.

What you should do

The public should follow recommendations from the department of emergency management. The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.