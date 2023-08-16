Weather Alert: Saharan Dust causes a sinus nightmare Loop Barbados

Source: Meteo.Fr sand and dry air radar for August 17, 2023.

Saharan Dust plume affecting Barbados still.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) dust haze forecast for today, Thursday, August 17, 2023, is that a layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island. This prediction comes with an 80 per cent confidence.

The haze will seemingly come across the land to a greater effect in the next 24 hours.

Friday’s dust haze forecast, though given with 60 per cent confidence, predicts a layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Asthmatics and persons with sinus issues or other respiratory ailments are being on notice to keep inhalers and allergy medications on hand.