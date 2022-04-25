Weather Alert: Flood warning in effect | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Weather Alert: Flood warning in effect | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Monday Apr 25

23?C
Barbados News

Barbados Met Office issued notice from midday

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A flood warning is now in effect for Barbados.

This alert will be updated at 6pm, this evening, Monday, April 25, 2022, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flood warning is issued when flooding is occurring or is imminent within the next 48 hours.

A trough system is currently affecting the island, in some isolated areas, rainfall accumulations of 25mm have been observed this morning. Conditions are expected to deteriorate into the afternoon with further accumulations of 25 to 50 mm with some isolated higher amounts.

Unstable conditions are expected to persist across the island for the next few days.

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are imminent during this forecast period:

Significant runoff from higher elevations.

Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces.

Large water settlements on roads and fields.

Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).

Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable.

Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast-moving water flows.

Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

Minister of Health and