Weather Alert – Flash flood watch in effect or 6 hours Loop Barbados

Barbados is under flash flood watch.

The Barbados Meteorological Services issued an alert as of 6:15 am this morning for approximately six hours. The alert is set to be terminated at 12 non, today, Tuesday, October 11 or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Reason:

Rainfall accumulations of 20.0 to 30.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers are likely as a tropical wave in conjunction with favourable mid to upper-level environment affects the island.

Advice:

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are imminent during this forecast period:

Significant runoff from higher elevations

Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces

Large water settlements on roads and fields

Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.)

Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable

Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast-moving water flows

Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.