Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch in effect Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood watch for the island.

It is valid from 2:40 am, today, July 18, 2023, and will be terminated at 6 am today or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area.

It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Reason

A shear line is affecting the island and is expected to produce accumulations of 30.0mm to 40.0mm in moderate to heavy showers.

Advice

Residents and visitors should be prepared for the following possibilities if this alert level elevates to red:

– Significant runoff from higher elevations.

– Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces. Large water settlements on roads and fields.

– Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.)

– Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable.

– Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast-moving water flows.

-Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.