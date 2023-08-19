Weather Alert – Flash Flood Watch in effect Loop Barbados

Noon update:

Barbados remains under a flash flood watch for another six hours.

The watch has been extended to 6pm but can be discontinued or escalated if conditions warrant.

See the original story below

Original story:

Flash flood watch in effect for island

Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood watch for the entire island.

The alert message is valid from 7:50 am today, Saturday, August 19, and will be updated at 12 Noon or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Reason

A tropical wave affecting the island is generating cloudy skies with moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorm activity is possible throught the day.

Wet conditions will persist throughout the weekend with current model guidance suggesting that most of the intense convection associated with the wave may occur tonight.

Rainfall accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and possibly isolated higher amounts are forecast over the weekend.

Caution

This watch may be upgraded to warning at short notice.

Advice

The following can occur as a result of the rains and flooding:

– Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces

-Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of city

-Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.)

-Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property