Weather Alert – Flash flood warning issued by BMS Loop Barbados

Barbados has a flash flood warning in effect.

The alert issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is valid from 6 am and will be updated or discontinued at 12 Noon or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Reason

The remnants of Tropical Storm Gert have induced surface to low-level troughing across Barbados.

As a result, cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms are expected in additions to rainfall accumulations measuring 1-2 inches produced by scattered heavy showers and periods of rain.

Advice

Residents and visitors can expect to experience or observe possible moderate to significant:

-Runoff from higher elevations

-Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces

-Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads

-Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.)

-Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows

-Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable