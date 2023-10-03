Weak low-level convergence affecting Barbados as TS Philippe keeps NW Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Tropical wave (location as of 5am)

A tropical wave was introduced along 46 W south of 13N moving W at 15 to 20 knots

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, the tropical wave will be approaching the island Wednesday night and begin affecting the island on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Outlook

The center of Tropical Storm Philippe will saunter northwestward while its feeder bands continue generating unsettled weather across the Leewards and northern Windwards.

Convergence along the axis of a building ridge pattern will generate a few light showers over Barbados and the southern Windwards.

Westerly winds continued creating choppy waters along coastlines overnight into today. Small craft operators and sea bathers should proceed with extreme caution. BMS continues to recommend that sea bathers use beaches that have on-duty lifeguards.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: Weak low-level convergence is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.