We Gatherin’ celebrations kick off in St Peter

Over to St Peter!

Member of Parliament for St Lucy, Peter Phillips, tonight passed the baton over to Member of Parliament for St Peter, Colin Jordan.

This month, the We Gatherin’ celebrations will be held in St Peter.

“We look forward to seeing you at all the events . . . we have a packed month,” Jordan said to those gathered at Hayman’s Market yesterday evening.

The theme for this month is Heritage, and he said, “We want you to gather, so check out the list of events and see what you want to attend.”

Special Advisor on Culture John King highlighted the significance of the event, saying, “It is not just about the committees or the secretariat—We Gatherin’ is about you. It’s about us getting ready to build back our communities and you are a part of the parcel of that community.”

We Gatherin’ 2025 is a year-long celebration which kicked off last month in St Lucy. (NS)

Pictures by Reco Moore.