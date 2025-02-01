Commission’s report a dud, says Yearwood BSSAC back to two zones Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher released without charge Colombia yields on US deportation flights to avert trade war VIDEO: Outgoing US Ambassador Roger Nyhus Police probing fatal shooting at St Barnabas
We Gatherin’ celebrations kick off in St Peter

01 February 2025
Community members came out to attend the official launch of We Gatherin at Hayman's Market. (Picture by Reco Moore)

Over to St Peter!

Member of Parliament for St Lucy, Peter Phillips, tonight passed the baton over to Member of Parliament for St Peter, Colin Jordan.

This month, the We Gatherin’ celebrations will be held in St Peter.

“We look forward to seeing you at all the events . . . we have a packed month,” Jordan said to those gathered at Hayman’s Market yesterday evening.

The theme for this month is Heritage, and he said, “We want you to gather, so check out the list of events and see what you want to attend.”

Special Advisor on Culture John King highlighted the significance of the event, saying, “It is not just about the committees or the secretariat—We Gatherin’ is about you. It’s about us getting ready to build back our communities and you are a part of the parcel of that community.”

We Gatherin’ 2025 is a year-long celebration which kicked off last month in St Lucy. (NS)

