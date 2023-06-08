Wax Museum adds two Caribbean icons Loop Barbados

Two Caribbean icons have been memorialised as wax figures by the Caribbean Wax Museum.

The likeness of Trinidad and Tobago’s Miss Universe 1998, Wendy Fitzwilliam and calypso legend, Dr Horace ‘Chalkdust’ Liverpool were unveiled to the public at the National Library Service, Fairchild Street, Bridgetown on May 27.

Chalkdust was unable to attend the event due to illness, however, he was represented by his manager, Ainsley Lucky, who tearfully said that the famed historian was attending in spirit because he wore Chalky’s shoes for the momentous occasion.

“I don’t want to dim this evening with unfavourable news but Chalkdust is not a well man, and as much as he would have liked to been here tonight, he cannot walk. He is rallying and he is talking about competing in 2024. He is writing for 2024 and he would like vicariously to thank each and every one of you for being here tonight, sharing his glory as well as the Queen’s [Wendy Fitzwiliam] glory,” Lucky remarked.

Historian Trevor Marshall, a “bosom friend” of Chalkdust, lamented that the father of four, set a precedent for calypsonians not only in the twin-island republic but across the region.

“Chalky scored a number of first. The first persons to legitimise in Trinidad on UWI campus other than Mona, the notion that the creative arts could be an area for respectable academic examination. He wrote his Caribbean Studies paper on calypso. He did his Master’s on calypso in Trinidad, at time when people did not believe that those were respectable areas.”

“Our calypsonians are not people who would frequent the rum shops and who would pass the university campus in their cars and not look inside. Our calypsonians are now university graduates,” Marshall said.

Honouree, Wendy Fitzwilliam, commended the Caribbean Wax Museum for the recognition. The celebrated author, philanthropist and media personality, reflected that more Caribbean icons need to be celebrated and recognised for their contributions.

“We in the Caribbean often don’t celebrate each other in the way I think we should,” Fitzwilliam added.

The event which was hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Barbados and the Caribbean Wax Museum in Association, included performances by comedian Dy Browne, and spoken word artiste, Adrian Greene.